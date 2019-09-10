Live Now
Opening statements for Sidney Moorer’s retrial in Heather Elvis kidnapping case

Slightly above normal temperatures this week

Home

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures will remain slightly above normal this week with just a small chance for a thunderstorm this afternoon. A weak front will remain stalled just to our north today, bringing a slight chance for a thunderstorm. High pressure will control our weather through mid week with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 80s to near 90. Another weak cold front could approach the Carolinas by the end of the week into the weekend, bringing a chance for hit or miss thunderstorms.

Today, mostly sunny, warm and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 68-70 inland, 72 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny, warm and humid. Highs 85-90.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: