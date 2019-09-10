Slightly above normal temperatures this week

NEWPORT, NC (WNCT) – The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested and charged a woman on Tuesday, after her husband told them his wife castrated him.

Just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, CCSO deputies responded to a home at Murdoch Road in Newport, where James Frabutt, age 61, reported that his wife, Victoria Thomas Frabutt, age 56, had tied him up, pulled out a knife, and cut off his penis.

Deputies recovered the man’s penis, put it on ice, and took the man to Vidant Medical Center, where he is being treated.

Victoria Frabutt was arrested and charged with Malicious Castration and Kidnapping.

She is being held in the Carteret County Jail under a $100,000. bond.

Her first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.