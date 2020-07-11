Slowing the spread; Lumbee Tribe hosts free COVID-19 testing

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) – The current positive Covid-19 cases in Robeson County is nearly 1,600 with 10 positive cases a day being of American Indians. With the help of the CARES Act HUD funds, the Lumbee Tribe of N.C. is able to provided free Covid-19 testing and other essentials.

Almost 200 people came through Friday’s free Covid-19 testing. They also received educational activities for students ranging from 1st grade through 12th, PPE and fresh produce.

Project manager, Patrick Strickland, says they have put in place 11 testing sites around the rural areas in Robeson County.

“We’re trying to provide access to county residents in and out of the city,” Strickland says.

All test sites operate between 10:00 am – 1:00 pm each day. The organization does ask that you pre-register online, but in the case you do not there will be on-site registration available.

“The big thing that we are seeing is there’s been an influx in asymptomatic cases especially within the county. If you look at our numbers we are on the rise, for a while we have flatten,” Strickland says. “We have seen an increase in everything that’s being lifted and with people getting back into the community. So we are seeing a rise in cases,” Strickland continues.

Tammy Maynor, Director of Governor Affairs for the Lumbee Tribe, says the Lumbee Tribe has put forward several plans to flatten the curve of Covid cases in the area some being promoting telework and only essential workers out to work.

“We felt by addressing these needs we would encourage our tribal members and community members to stay in and stay mobilized,” Maynor says.

Strickland says it should take 3-5 days to get results back and there are 10 other testing opportunities.