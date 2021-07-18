Small businesses showcased at Magnolia Mall in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW)– Small businesses were showcased at the Magnolia Mall in Florence this weekend. Vendors set up stalls throughout the mall. One entrepreneur was excited to reach out to new customers.

“Bring small-time businesses like myself in to give us exposure, to get our business out there, to show what we have,” Contina Davis, owner of I&E African Clothing and Accessories said. Davis said many of her sales come from online stores like Facebook Marketplace. She believes meeting a customer face-to-face adds a more personal touch.

“When you come shop with me, I like to share out the love and share out the blessings and share out the happiness, ” Davis said. “I love it. You meet someone different every day.” She also said its easier to upsell in real life than through an online chat.

“I think it’s a great thing for people like me who don’t know how businesses run, who don’t have the tools to have a big store to do what you need to do to get your business out there,” Davis said. She said showcases like this one have helped her part-time business grow and can be a good way for new business owners to get started.