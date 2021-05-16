Small shower chance to follow Sunday sun

Sunday has arrived, and we’re already pushing out of cooler morning temps! Highs will be back to around 80 or so inland today, and to the mid 70s for the beaches, which is still slightly below average. Mainly sunny skies will be sticking it out today too.

The winds will shift a bit into the workweek, and humidity will slowly rise as well. Temperatures will be back to around average on Monday with some isolated shower chances, but the potential for much rain stays very low overall.

The beaches could end up completely dry. Highs will remain near average for most of next week, spiking to hotter conditions by the start of next weekend.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs: 79-82 inland, 75-77 beaches.

TONIGHT: Limited clouds mix in with lows in the mid 50s to 60.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a slight chance of pm showers. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.