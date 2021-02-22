Smooth sailing after Monday showers

After a really pleasant weekend with lots of sunshine, we settle with scattered showers today. Throughout the day, a cold front will move closer towards the region and eventually pass by overhead prompting a few isolated downpours during the evening. The good news is this front will quickly push off to the east and by Tuesday morning we’ll already be seeing more sunshine.

Afternoon highs will also be above average today, through much of the week, topping out in the 60s through Thursday. We’ll remain dry through Thursday before more showers move in on Friday. There’s a better chance for showers inland, the beaches should remain mostly dry. Temperatures will cool to the mid to upper 50s Friday and remain there for the start of the weekend. We’ll warm back to the 60s on Sunday as showers continue.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

Today: Scattered showers around with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Tonight: Clouds decrease. Low: 38-40 Inland, 42-44 Beaches

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs: 63-66.