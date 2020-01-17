Snow or no snow: Turning colder with a lack of moisture

Many of you have either been asking “When is it going to snow?” or have seen some social media post of a forecast model showing snow at the coast next week.

To answer those questions, we have to look at our weather pattern. Next week, we’ll see a surge of arctic air diving south over the eastern seaboard. Afternoon highs next week will be in the 40s while overnight lows in the 20s to near 30 at the coast.

While the cold air is in place, an area of low pressure starts to develop offshore. Moisture tries to back build towards the coast, but most of the models right now have the area of low pressure developing too far offshore for any flakes or snow showers to make it here in South Carolina.

And so, while there will be plenty of cold air in place next week, it just doesn’t look like we will have any moisture to work with.

Of course, we all know weather can change, and the StormTracker 13 weather team will continue to keep a close eye on any changes to the forecast.