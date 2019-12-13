Soaking rain to end the week

Rain has moved into the Carolinas, and will continue into the weekend. A storm system moving out of the Gulf of Mexico will bring plenty of moisture as it crosses the Carolinas. Rain will develop tonight, and will continue through tomorrow and into Saturday morning. Rain will be heavy at times tomorrow, with 1-2 inches of rain likely. Some spots could see over 3 inches of rain. It will stay cool tomorrow with high temperatures in the 50s inland, and close to 60 along the coast. The storm system will move away Saturday with rain ending in the morning, and sunshine returning in the afternoon. It will also warm up with temperatures back in the mid 60s Saturday. Sunny, mild weather for Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will warm into the 70s Tuesday, but the next cold front will bring rain Tuesday, then cooler weather for the middle of the week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with rain developing. Lows 40 inland, 44 beaches.

Tomorrow, periods of rain, heavy at times. Highs 50 inland, 60 beaches.

Saturday, rain ending, then clearing and warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.