Solar company invests $141 million in Darlington County

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) A solar facilities company is bringing six individual projects to Darlington County valued at more than $141 million.

Southern Current owns and develops solar energy facilities across the Southeastern United States. The investment is the second one they make in Darlington County.

“We could not have done this without the help of the economic development team and the county’s leadership. South Carolina is quickly becoming a leader in renewable energy thanks to the commitment of counties like Darlington,” said Paul Fleury, Southern Current Chief Development Officer.

Southern Current will pay the Darlington County Treasury $400,000 per year for the six projects. Last year, they invested $350 million for 17 solar sites.

“There’s no waste involved. No pollution involved. They don’t have traffic, so they don’t use our roads. They don’t pollute our water or our sewer, so it’s a good clean industry to have in Darlington County,” said Frank Willis, Darlington County Economic Development Director.

Willis said the investments will help the county keep property taxes low.

“They’re putting about $1.4 million a year into the county treasury for 30 years. That’s tax income that allows the county to keep from raising property taxes,” Willis added.

One property owner told News13 how he feels about the projects.

“By having another solar plant and another system in place to help taxes go down and help electricity, that’s all good” said Melvin Dewitt.

The facilities will be scattered all across the county in areas near substations. Individuals who have land near a substation and would like to partner with Southern Current are asked to contact Frank Willis. The contact number is 843-413-3210.