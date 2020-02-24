Some bus stops still unreachable in Horry County due to flooding

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – Three school bus stops in Horry County are still unreachable due to flooding.

According to Horry County Schools Socastee Area Bus Office, most roads have reopened in the area. The following are the stops that are still unreachable:

945 Folly Road (affecting Socastee Elementary, Forestbrook Middle & Socastee High School)

Two Ed Smith Road stops (affecting Forestbrook Elementary & Middle)

If you have any questions, you’re asked to call the Socastee bus office at 843-293-6941.

School bus routes were modified last week due to flooding along the Waccamaw River.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, the Waccamaw River was still at moderate flood stage. According to information from the National Weather Service, the river was at 12.8 feet and slowly falling.

(Info from weather.gov)

At 13 feet, flooding occurs in residential areas off Business 501, Highway 905 and Highway 90. Flood waters also surround homes in the Lees Landing, Pitch Landing and Riverfront South communities.