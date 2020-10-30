Some F1S bus drivers demonstrate for more pay

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Some Florence 1 School bus drivers have come together for prayer vigils and demonstrations demanding more pay. Wayne Brown, a F1S bus driver, tells News13 that some drivers are receiving $100-$200 paychecks per pay period. Brown and other bus drivers say they just want a livable wage doing what they love.

“We don’t want to fight. We just want to pay our bills,” says Brown.

News13’s Lacey Lee reached out to Florence One School District for a comment and was told that this is a personnel issue.

Brown continues that they have been doing these praying vigils and demonstrations throughout Florence because they want their voices heard. He says they also want to sit down with the school district to discuss better pay options.

“Just meet us. Meet us and talk to us. If you have a heart. If you have a heart. We love these kids. The only reason we are still doing this is because of the kids. The only way somebody can receive a $100 or $200 paycheck and still come to work is because of the kids. We love what we do.”

Florence One School District bus drivers make $11-$16/hr. Comparing to Florence School District Three drivers make $10-15/hr. Marion County School District bus drivers can make between $10-$14/hr. In Horry County Schools, the average bus driver salary is $22,572/yr.

Florence One School Board Member Alexis D. Pipkins says he agrees that bus drivers need a pay raise.

“I do believe they have an awesome responsibility for transporting our children. They have an awesome responsibility ensuring that they are disciplined. Our cleanliness on the buses are also provided at all times and particularly during this time. They’re really our front line employees,” says Pipkins.

No word on if the district plans on increasing the bus drivers pay. Count on News13 for more updates.