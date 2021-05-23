Some highs will soar back into the 90s

Happy Sunday my friends! Temps will be bumping up for today as earlier clouds clear up, so be prepared for the heat as it arrives. Highs in the mid and upper 80s will return for the coast, with high temps up to the mid 90s inland.

These temperatures will increase a couple more degrees, carrying right into the work week, and will not be letting up until at least Friday. The only main change with the hot and steamy conditions will be isolated storm chances returning in a limited capacity on Tuesday, with a small increase in those chances later in the week. Please do you best to stay cool out there my friends, and remain weather aware. Have a great week all.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

TODAY: Mainly sunny with hotter temps. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

TONIGHT: Limited clouds around with lows around 70 to the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Hot with a good deal of sun. Highs to the upper 80s at the coast, with mid 90s inland.