Some worry new Carolina Forest strip mall could bring traffic congestion

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WBTW) – There’s a new shopping center called Forest Marketplace coming to Carolina Forest Boulevard, and Match Property Managers says it’s set to be completed around May 2020.

It will be located in front of the Summerlyn neighborhood, and News13 discovered some who live there are upset about the new addition.

News13 was told construction was going to start in early November, but construction has not yet begun on the strip mall.

It will be across the street from the Carolina Forest Library and Recreation Center, but some who live near the area say it’ll just add traffic to an already congested area.

“The traffic’s already crazy, so with the strip mall, I mean I like shopping, but I’m not a fan of like, I’m already afraid of the drivers over here,” said Sarah Bates, who lives at the Haven Pointe Apartments in the Summerlyn neighborhood.

A new shopping center will be there along Carolina Forest Boulevard starting next Spring, but some, like mom Sarah Bates, worry it’s just going to cause problems.

“I have to walk across the street to take my son to Celebrations at 8 in the morning, which is crazy traffic already, and then around 11:30, so that’s already ridiculous, and then the library is why we moved here, the Rec Center, all that I have to cross the street for,” she said.

Berkshire Forest resident Sharon Fought, whose daughter lives in Summerlyn, says her daughter is concerned even though Carolina Forest Boulevard will be widened, that it won’t help traffic congestion.

“There’s a lot of traffic on that highway and I know they’re looking to improve it,” Fought said. “They’re widening the roads, but at the same time, having a strip mall out there is even going to make it harder for her.”

Match Property Managers says each space will be 1,400 to 2,800 square feet that could house a gas station, restaurants, coffee shops and other office buildings.

“This place is not lacking on restaurants and shops, like anywhere close by, so I’m not really, I don’t really think that’s going to make much of a difference,” said Bates.

Fought tells News13 there’s one thing that might help the situation.

“Hopefully they’ll put a light out there now, so that would probably be the only good thing,” she said.

News13 reached out to Match Property Managers for a response, but have yet to hear back.