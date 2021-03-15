Someone shot into a bedroom in Darlington, no arrests made

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident in which someone fired shots into a home in Darlington, according to a report obtained by News13 on Monday.

Deputies were called out to a home on Lawson Road. The homeowner told deputies that around 8 p.m. on February 25, she and her husband had been at their home when they heard something that “sounded like a car backfiring outside”. When they went outside, they said other neighbors were also outside and one said “someone had been going down the road shooting off shots”.

Later, the homeowner realized she had three bullets in her home. When deputies began looking inside a bedroom for bullet holes, they noticed an exit hole with a slant angled towards a bed. Deputies then lifted the sheet to the bed and noticed another hole going through the bed frame.

The report noted $300 in damages to the home, caused by the bullet holes.

No injuries were reported and no arrests were made. This remains an active investigation.