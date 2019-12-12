Sophie’s owner given plea deal because of PTSD from Iraq

On Tuesday, 31-year-old Chris Sauber pleaded guilty to ill treatment against Sophie, the German Shepherd. He was given the maximum sentence of five years in prison, but took a plea deal, knocking it down to six months.

Solicitor Jimmy Richardson says the judge took Sauber’s several tours in Iraq, into consideration.

“As a matter of fact, the judge told him ‘you would not be getting this deal unless you served tours in Iraq,”said Richardson. ” “It doesn’t make this right, it simply mitigates it, it gives an excuse for why this may have occurred.”

Director of the Grand Strand Humane Society, Jess Wnuk says this sentence is harshest one she’s seen in years.

“It’s a huge win for us because it does set a precedence here in our community in our area that judges and prosecutors are taking a stand and are going to push for maximum sentences and let them pay for what they’ve done to animals,” said Wnuk.