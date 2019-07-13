South Carolina deputy rescues cat in danger from bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A motorist on I-526 noticed a cat lingering in a precarious spot while clinging to a drainage pipe on the side of the Westmoreland Bridge.

The motorist called dispatch and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Deputy Kim Poirier responded on Thursday afternoon.

Officials stated that Poirier found the kitty still hanging on for dear life beside the eastbound span. A simply lost grip and a fall into the pluff mud below likely would have spelled doom for the critter.

Despite her own nervousness that the cat might fall, the deputy managed to pull the feline to safety.

The cat is being treated for an injury and dehydration at the Charleston Animal Society.

