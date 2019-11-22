South Carolina girl selected as winner of Bonnie Plants cabbage contest

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A South Carolina student is celebrating after her months of hard work finally paid off.

The girl’s enormous cabbage is part of the Bonnie Plants Third-grade Cabbage Program. Every year, third-grade students across the state work hard to grow their cabbage.

Teachers pick the best cabbage and send in a photo. One cabbage is randomly chosen.

This year’s state winner is Mia Taylor from Delmae Elementary School in Florence. She won a $1,000 scholarship and will move onto the national competition.