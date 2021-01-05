South Carolina legislature plans to discuss slow pace of vaccine rollout when session returns Jan. 12

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina legislature will discuss the current pace of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout when its session returns on Jan. 12, according to Rep. Terry Alexander.

“I’m not looking for a perfect way of doing it, but I am looking for a better way,” he said on Tuesday, the same day Gov. Henry McMaster said he’s “frustrated” with the current pace of the rollout.

So far, about 33% of vaccines have been administered across the Palmetto State out of the 112, 125 vaccines delivered.

McMaster said he’s working to immediately speed up the process.

“We have the outlets we’ve got to get the people in there,” he said.

South Carolina isn’t alone in vaccination delays. The nation’s goal was to have 20 million people vaccinated by Jan. 1. So far, nearly 5 million people have received the first dose.

McMaster said there are several factors contributing to the delay, including confusion about which hospital workers are eligible for the vaccine.

Hospitals also have a lot on their plates, according to Alexander.

“We’re asking nurses and doctors and health care providers to do all of these things at one time and expect for them to be perfect with it,” he said.

McMaster said lack of training medical workers and people not signing up for vaccinations are other contributing factors.

“Point is, it is not moving fast enough for the people of our state who have endured much in this virus,” he said.

South Carolina is still in Phase 1a. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said it doesn’t expect to move into the next phase until February. However, some parts of North Carolina have already started the second phase of vaccinations.

In North Carolina, Tennessee, and Georgia, people 75 and older are already getting vaccinated, regardless of medical conditions or housing.

However, long lines in Tennessee resulted in many folks being turned away.

McMaster also said several healthcare providers are eager to participate in pushing the process along. McMaster urged those who are eligible for the vaccine in Phase 1a to sign up and get vaccinated by Jan. 15.