South Carolina man wins $300K on lottery ticket while getting ready to mow his lawn

SAINT GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s not everyone’s favorite chore, but a South Carolina man scored a $300,000 win while getting ready to mow his lawn.

Officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery said the unidentified man was filling up a gas can so that he could cut his grass when he decided to buy a Carolina Bonus Cash ticket at Chris Corner on N. Parler Ave. in Saint George.

The winner said the card reader was not working at another store where he stopped for ice. He later used that change to buy the winning ticket. “It’s weird how it happened,” he said.

“I called my wife. She thought something bad happened because of how my voice sounded,” he said after scratching off the win and tearing up. “She told me to come home.”

He drove to Columbia to cash the winning ticket and went home to cut the grass.

The couple said they plan to use the winnings to help others and save for their children’s college.

Chris Corner in Saint George received a commission of $3,000 for selling the claimed ticket.