South Carolina marks new record for highest COVID-19 cases reported in one day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina has marked a new record for the highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in a single day.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 2,470 cases Friday and 29 additional deaths. The state has seen more than 210,000 confirmed cases and more than 4,000 deaths since the start of the outbreak.

Coronavirus cases in the state last peaked over the summer. The health department says South Carolina’s hospital systems are becoming increasingly burdened by caring for COVID-19 patients.

Officials say the most effective measures to stop the virus still include wearing a face mask, getting tested routinely and adhering to quarantine or isolation guidelines.