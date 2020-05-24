South Carolina soldier dies in Afghanistan

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A soldier from Spartanburg, South Carolina, died in Afghanistan this week, according to a Department of Defense announcement on Thursday.

The Spartanburg Herald-Journal reports that 1st Lt. Trevarius Ravon Bowman, 25, who was supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, died Tuesday at Bagram Air Force Base.

Combat was reportedly not involved.

Bowman was assigned to Company B, 198th Signal Battalion, 261st Signal Brigade, Newberry, South Carolina.

The unit is attached to the 228th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade, South Carolina National Guard.

Bowman’s awards include:

National Defense Service Medal

Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal

Army Service Ribbon

Army Achievement Medal

Army Commendation Medal

Afghanistan Campaign Medal

“It is with heavy hearts and deepest condolences that we announce the passing of 1st Lt. Trevarius Bowman,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the adjutant for South Carolina. “This is never an outcome we as soldiers, leaders and family members wish to experience. Please keep the service members in his unit in your thoughts and prayers, as well as his family as they work through this difficult time.”