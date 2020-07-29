South Carolina State Fair will be a two-day, drive-thru event this year

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina State Fair will be a drive-thru event this year for two days in October.

Guests will be able to drive through the fairgrounds and experience unique, car-friendly attractions that highlight South Carolina’s agriculture, history, arts and culture – all from the comfort and safety of their cars, the organization announced on Wednesday.

Visitors also will be able to drive into the fairgrounds and purchase fair foods.

“In the midst of the worst global crisis of our lifetime, we wanted to give the community something positive to look forward to,” said General Manager Nancy Smith, who also serves as the current chair of the International Association of Fairs and Exhibitions. “Our team is proud to offer a free event where families and friends can experience the joy of the State Fair in a safe and fun environment.”

Admission is free.

While rides will not be offered in 2020 due to safety precautions, the organization has devised a creative, family-friendly way to experience the food, exhibits, crafts and animals for which the S.C. State Fair is known and loved – in a safe environment.

“As the state’s largest event, we have a responsibility to take care of our neighbors and protect those we love,” said Smith. “To prioritize community health and well-being, our team has spent countless hours developing the best and safest State Fair possible. Safety is always our number one concern, and it is clear to us that the State Fair must adapt to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The State Fair will be held on Oct. 20 – 21. Find details leading up to the event at www.scstatefair.org and follow @scstatefair on social media.

Submit your prize-winning memories: The public is encouraged to submit stories, photos and videos of their “Prize-Winning Memories” from S.C. State Fairs of the past. The State Fair will share these images on social media in October 2020 – and they might even be seen at the Drive-Through State Fair – to highlight the unforgettable moments that create the largest event in the state. Photos, quotes and videos are now being accepted via email at favoritememory@scstatefair.org.