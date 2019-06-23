South Carolina trooper dies in off-duty incident

GREENVILLE, SC (WBTW) – An off-duty officer was killed Saturday in Greenville, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Trooper First Class Jesse D. Cannon died around 2:30 p.m. during an off-duty incident.

“The Highway Patrol extends its deepest sympathies to the Cannon family,” SCDPS Director Leroy Smith said. “Our hearts are heavy as we continue to keep TFC Cannon’s family as well as the members of the Troop 8 and Troop 3 teams in our thoughts and prayers at this very difficult time.”

Trooper Cannon had served with the South Carolina Highway Patrol since 2014. He was a member of the Troop 8 Criminal Interdiction Unit and a K9 handler in Troop 3.

“Trooper Cannon took great pride in his work and served his department well as a member of our Criminal Interdiction Team,” SCHP Col. Chris Williamson said. “We will continue to stand alongside the Cannon family during the difficult days ahead.”

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what happened during this incident.