LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – The southbound lanes of Interstate 95 have been closed due to a “multiple vehicle collision” according to Lumberton Rescue and EMS.

The crash is on I-95 near Exit 25, according to Lumberton Fire and EMS. A detour has been set up having drivers get off at Exit 31 and taking US-301 down to Exit 22 on I-95.

NCDOT is saying that all lanes are blocked and that the crash happened around 6:15 on Tuesday evening. NCDOT estimates that the highway will reopen at 8 p.m.