Special Operations arrest man barricaded in Florence County home

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – One person is in custody after the Florence County Special Operations team responded to a man barricading himself and a woman inside a Lake City home.

The incident began around midnight Saturday morning on Eugene Street and stemmed from a domestic issue, according to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The Florence County Special Operations team moved into the home and was able to safely remove the female victim and arrest the male suspect.

Chief Deputy Kirby says the team trains weekly for instances like this one.

“I witnessed what a highly trained team can accomplish,” Kirby said. “I am so proud of the FCSO team and I know they can and will protect the citizens of Florence County when needed.”