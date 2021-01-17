Temps will reach the mid 50s today, but we’ll head back down to the low 30s overnight

Plentiful sun settles in again for our Sunday after a clear and chilly kickoff. Highs are on pace to reach the lower mid 50s, backing off to low and mid 30s overnight.

You can expect much of the same to start to the workweek. Sunshine will be with us through Wednesday, based on our current dry weather pattern. High temps will slowly increase over the next few days as well.

TODAY: Abundant sun. Highs in the low-mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and cold with lows in the low-mid 30s.

TOMORROW: Plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 50s.