Splendid & Sunny for Labor Day Weekend!

How about this cooler morning everyone?! We are starting off our Labor Dar Weekend with clear skies, and temperatures as low as the mid 50s away from the beaches, into the Pee Dee. Look for mainly sunny skies to rebound our highs into the mid 80s this afternoon. Another clear and cooler night will follow.

Sunday will remain nice and sunny, with a bump in high temps, to a range of the mid 80s for the beaches, to around 90 for inland areas. Labor day conditions will remain on the sunnier side with hotter highs again, pushing all the way back to the lower 90s. Isolated shower and storm chances will push back in as we look towards Tuesday, but you can easily keep the umbrella away for now. Enjoy your weekend!

TODAY: Plentiful sunshine with most highs in the mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Good clearing with lows in the mid 60s to the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Abundance of sun with highs in the mid 80s to around 90.