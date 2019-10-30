Spotty showers and mild today; Potential strong storms Thursday before a big cool down

A weak warm front will slowly drift north across the area today and dissipate. Cloudy skies with spotty showers can be expected once again today. Winds will be out of the northeast as temperatures warm into the mid 70s. Warm temperatures and humid conditions will follow tonight through Thursday afternoon ahead of a strong cold front.

Thursday, Halloween, will start out cloudy and warm. We’ll have a few spotty showers around during the day with some peeks of sunshine. Temperatures will warm into the low and mid 80s by afternoon.

The strong cold front will bring a line of showers and storms to the area late Thursday evening through Midnight. A few of these storms could be on the strong to severe side. The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of the Pee Dee area in a “slight” risk for severe weather. The main threat would be an isolated straight line wind gust, but an isolated tornado threat can’t be ruled out either.

The cold front will push in early Friday morning and we’ll see a big drop in temperatures through the weekend with highs in the low to mid 60s and morning lows in the upper 30s to 40s.

Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Highs 75-77.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, spotty showers. Warm. Lows 66-70

Thursday: mostly cloudy, late day storms. Highs 80-84.