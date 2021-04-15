Spotty showers to end your Thursday

Happy Thursday! Isolated showers will press through this afternoon, with some downpours possible, especially closer to the coast. Around lunchtime a cold front will track through the Pee Dee tracking east through the evening.This will help to clear out clouds for this evening with lows fall back to around 50 degrees

Sunshine wins out the day with some clouds mixing in for Friday! However, temps will cool off a bit, ranging in the upper 60s to low 70s. Humidity levels will also take a big tumble. Right now we’re looking at a system on Saturday that could bring showers up from the south. There is still uncertainty about how far north rain will push into South Carolina.

TODAY: Some pops of sun with isolated showers around. Highs average in the lower-mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Clouds decrease late with lows around 50 to the low 50s.

TOMORROW: Good deal of sun with some clouds mixing in. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.