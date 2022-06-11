A good Saturday morning to you all! Humidity will increase today, and it will be a little warmer than it was yesterday. This will be enough to spark spotty afternoon thunderstorms, so eyes on the sky if you will be out and about to start the weekend.

Sunday will be much of the same with isolated storm chances, but we’ll see slightly higher temps with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. High pressure will strengthen to start next week, and it will get even hotter.

High temps will be around 100 away from the coast on Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will stay low, but a stray thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Scattered thunderstorms are possible Wednesday with a weak cold front. It will not be as hot for the second half of the week, but temperatures will still be above normal. Heat safety will be a must in the coming days, with summer right around the corner!

Today: Partly sunny, warm, and humid with spotty thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 85 beaches.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid to low 70s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, warm, & humid with a chance of t-storms. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.