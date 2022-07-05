Good morning all! Spotty storms will be at it this afternoon, so remain weather aware. However, we will not be seeing anything like we saw yesterday for the coast. Highs range in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

From now into through the end of the workweek, our muggy summer pattern will still not let go. Partly sunny skies will try to hold steady, but isolated thunderstorms remain possible each day. This is something we don’t get rid of later in the week. either, with rain chances to see a bump into Wednesday and Thursday. As of now storms that pop up tomorrow have the best chance at becoming severe in the short term.

Keep your eyes on the sky as usual!

TODAY: Partly sunny with spotty storms possible. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s

TONIGHT: Partly clear with most lows in the mid-upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Breaks of sun with isolated pm t-storms. Highs around 90 to the mid-90s.