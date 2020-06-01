Springmaid Pier opening to be delayed after a lightning strike

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The opening of the Springmaid Pier has been delayed.

The pier was set to reopen by June 1, according to Maria Hayworth, spokesperson for DoubleTree by Hilton, but a lightning strike hit the crane on the pier a few weeks ago and caused the delay. DoubleTree by Hilton owns the pier.

The reopening date is not set yet, Hayworth said.

The pier was damaged in October 2016 by Hurricane Matthew. Reconstruction of the pier began in January.

The original pier was 1,000 feet long, 36 feet wide with a 110 feet wide T-shaped pierhead. It was also made of wood.

The pier will still be 1,000 feet long, but only 24 feet wide with a 60 feet wide T-shaped pierhead. It’ll also use steel piles instead of timber. Piles are the posts that hold the pier up.