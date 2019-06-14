Star Trek symbol found on Mars

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) Beam me up, set phasers to stun, engage, make it so… let the Star Trek quotes start to fly. The Star Trek “symbol” has been found on planet Mars.

The Starfleet logo has been used in Star Trek films and television shows since the original series debuted on September 8, 1966.

So what is it really? It’s a “footprint” left by dunes on the Martian surface. At some point in Martian history, a volcano erupted and lava flowed around a crescent shaped sand dune. After the lava hardened, wind blew the dune away, leaving what’s called “dune cast.”