State Sen. Leatherman partners with United Way of Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – State Senator Hugh Leatherman hosted a meet-and-greet Monday at the United Way of Florence.

Among other things, he spoke of how agencies address health and human service issues that impact people in Florence County.

“Those who participate, they understand how wonderful it is, what it does for the people who benefit, what it does for the area, so yes I would encourage any and all to participate in every opportunity you have in this organization” Said, Senator Leatherman.

United Way and Leatherman also announced their partnership with the state legislature to increase support for non-profits in Florence County.