State to seek death penalty against Fred Hopkins

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Accused Florence mass shooter appeared in court Thursday. The state is seeking the death penalty against Hopkins. The hearing lasted about 15 minutes and Hopkins did a lot of talking without his attorney present. Ed Clements, South Carolina 12th Circuit Solicitor, says Hopkins attorney was notified about today’s hearing, but was a no show.

“He is entitled to be notified in writing that the state has an intent to seek the death penalty and we are here today with that notice,” Clements says.

Hopkins read over the papers given to him by solicitor Clements and asked the judge if could speak.

“Your honor I have a lot to say and I insist on making the statements,” Hopkins says.

Presiding Judge, Michael Nettles, said several times that it it’s best Hopkins not speak at all.

“Once again, I’m not your lawyer it will probably be in your best interest not to say anything but you’re insisting on doing so. If you want to say something I ask that you stand,” Nettles says.

Hopkins stated that he never received any notice of a preliminary hearing and that solicitor Clements screwed up.

“Mr.Clements the third eloquent though he is, nippily dressed does not obey the rules of the South Carolina criminal procedures,” Hopkins says.

Right now there is no word on when Hopkins trial will be held. A gag order currently prevents anyone from speaking publicly on this case.

Count on News13 for more updates on air and online.