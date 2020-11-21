Stay-at-home order needed in Myrtle Beach area, Harvard analysis finds

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County is back at the “tipping point” it saw during the summer peak of the coronavirus pandemic: new case rates are so high that the county needs a stay-at-home order, according to the Harvard Global Health Institute.

Researchers scored Horry County — and every county across the country — based on the rate of new cases. The Myrtle Beach area ranked at the highest risk level: red.

Horry County averaged 25.2 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days, the data said. South Carolina’s rate was even higher: 29.6 new cases per 100,000 people.

Harvard’s map calls for a stay-at-home for the entire state.

Governor Henry McMaster at a press conference on Thursday refused again to implement new restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Instead, he asked people to “test before turkey” and take other precautions, such as wearing a mask and social distancing.