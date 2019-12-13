Staying chilly with heavy rain on the way

More clouds tonight with the chance for rain moving in. Rain will continue off-and-on for Friday, periods of heavy rain possible, as highs remain in the upper 40s to low 50s inland and upper 50s to near 60 at the coast. Rainfall totals could reach 1.5″-2.5″ by early Saturday morning. We’ll gradually dry out on Saturday as temps start to warm back up. Highs will climb back into the 60s this weekend and to start next week. Temperatures could reach 70 on Tuesday ahead of the next system that will bring us rain for Tuesday afternoon. We will cool back down for the second half of next week.

Tonight: mostly cloudy, few showers inland. Lows 36-40 inland, 42-44 beaches

Friday: cloudy, periods of heavy rain. Inland Low 50s, Beaches upper 50s.

Saturday: Am clouds and showers, pm sun. Highs low to mid 60s.