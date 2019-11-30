Staying cool and dry today, warm with showers by Sunday

The cool weather will continue today, but it will be a tad warmer than Friday. High pressure will remain in control today before moving offshore overnight. Skies will be partly cloudy today as we will see some debris clouds from a cold front out west. Highs today will get close to 60. Low temperatures tonight will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

A cold front will move in late Sunday. Ahead of this front we will have a brief warm up, with temperatures making it into the upper 60s to near 70 in a few spots. The front will bring showers late Sunday morning into the afternoon, then a return to cooler weather. High temperatures to start next week will be back in the 50s. It will stay dry for the first half of next week.

Today: partly sunny and cool. Highs 58-60.

Tonight: mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 48-52.

Sunday, warmer with a mix of clouds and sunshine, Showers late morning. High 68-70