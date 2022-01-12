Staying cool & dry in the short term

Good morning my friends! Widespread sunshine returns today as we start a brief warm up. The good news is the sunshine will continue today and temperatures will be slightly warmer and in the 50s. We’ll warm a little more on Thursday, with a few spots possibly hitting 60 ahead of a cold front. The cold front will come through Thursday evening, mostly dry. Temperatures will remain in the mid 50s for Friday, cooling more to start the weekend.

The next weather event is a low pressure system and associated upper level trough so be mindful! A wintry mix is possible to start the day on Sunday inland, and along the border belt. The possible mix will switch to all rain for the day as we warm to the mid to upper 40s inland, near 50 along the coast. The system will move out early Monday morning and sunshine will return to start next week.

Today: Sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows: 29-33 inland, 36-38 beaches.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with milder highs. Highs: 58-60 inland, 58 beaches.