Staying hot and humid with a few strong to severe storms Wednesday

High pressure will be in control of our weather through Wednesday, keeping us hot and humid and mostly dry. Areas of fog through mid 8am and then expect mostly sunny skies, hot and humid for this afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid 90s inland and near 90 at the beaches. The heat index will climb near 98-105 today and 105-110 on Wednesday. By Wednesday a front will approach and stalling increasing our rain chances. A few storms could be strong to severe Wednesday afternoon with the main threat being an isolated damaging wind gust, lots of lightning and small hail. The front will stick around giving us best storms chances by Thursday. By the Weekend, weak high pressure will build in lowering the rain chances to just a typical afternoon/evening pop up storms.

Today: mostly sunny, hot & humid. Highs 95-97 inland, 88-90 beaches.

Tonight: partly cloudy, few storms. Lows 74-78

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, afternoon/evening storms. Highs 94-96 inland, 91 beaches.