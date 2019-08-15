Staying hot and humid with scattered showers and storms

Storm chances are increasing as we remain hot. Mostly cloudy skies today and hot and humid once again. Highs will top out near 90 inland and mid to upper 80s at the beaches. The heat index will climb near 100-104, slightly cooler than Wednesday. A cold front will stall across the area this afternoon, increasing our rain chances. A few storms could be strong Thursday afternoon with the main threat being an isolated damaging wind gust, lots of lightning and small hail. The front will stick around keeping the storm chances higher through Friday. By the Weekend, weak high pressure will build in lowering the rain chances to just a typical afternoon/evening pop up storms as we heat back up slightly.
Today: Mostly cloudy, hot and humid w/scat’d storms. Highs 89-90 inland, 86-87 beaches.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, few lingering storms. Lows 73-75 inland, 76-78 beaches.
Friday: Partly sunny, scattered afternoon showers and storms. Highs 88-90