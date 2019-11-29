Staying sunny and cooler today

The cooling trend that started on Thanksgiving will continue Friday and Saturday. High pressure will control our weather with plenty of sunshine today. Highs today will be much cooler than yesterday, we’ll top out in the mid and upper 50s.

It will be chilly tonight with lows in the 30s and low 40s. High temperatures tomorrow will be a tad warmer, the upper 50s to near 60. We will see more clouds Saturday as a cold front approaches. We will see a brief warm-up on Sunday with temperatures near 70. The cold front will move through in the afternoon with rain and much cooler weather returning for next week.

Today: mostly sunny and cool. Highs 58 inland, 56 beaches.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows 38-42

Saturday, partly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.