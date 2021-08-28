Staying sunny & hot this weekend!

A good Saturday morning to you all! Earlier sunshine is breaking out and will be going nowhere. High pressure will take command and keep skies clear for the next few days.

Highs today will be ranging in the upper 80s to mid 90s, with similar highs slated for Sunday. Not much is changing up into Monday either with mainly sunny skies and temps a degree or two hotter. Enjoy the dry conditions, but do your best to keep it cool of course. Spotty storm chances will slowly filter back in later on Tuesday, increasing a bit later into the work week.

With a check on Hurricane Ida, the powerful storm is currently on pace to make landfall as a category 4 hurricane. The Louisiana coastline is under a big threat of storm surge among other threats, and we will be keeping our eyes down that way with the likely landfall coming Sunday night.

TODAY: Mainly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

TONIGHT: Good clearing with lows in the mid to low 70s.

SUNDAY: Hot with plentiful sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.