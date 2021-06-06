Staying with Sunday storm chances

A good Sunday morning everyone! A good amount of clouds will keep mixing with pops of sunshine early, leading once again to isolated storms for our upcoming afternoon. Highs will widely range in the 80s as well. Things will fizzle out overnight though with mild lows in the low 70s.

Into tomorrow conditions will be very similar, with highs bumping just a degree or two, once again with spotty storms popping up for the afternoon. It’s going to be tough to shake off shower and storms chances into the thick of the work week too, as a similar setup, with slightly hotter afternoon highs, will be hanging in there. We should be drying out a bit more closer to Thursday, but the rain chances will increase slightly for Friday. The positive in all of this will be the aid it will provide to our drought situation!

TODAY: Breaks of sun with isolated pm storms. Highs in the low to upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Few showers here and there. Lows in the low-mid 70s.

TOMORROW: Breaks of sun with isolated pm storms. Highs in the low to upper 80s.