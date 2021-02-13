Sticking with a soggy weekend

Good morning my friends! Valentine’s Day weekend has arrived, and it is coming along with rain that won’t quit in terms of a short term forecast. There will be some heavier pockets of showers as well, so be prepared to dress to stay warm and dry over the next few days.

Highs today will struggle their way to the mid 40s, working to get closer to 50 degrees tomorrow. We should see highs take a jump just above 60 degrees into Monday though, as conditions dry out a bit, but shower chances won’t completely disappear next week.

TODAY: Rain with some isolated downpours. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

TONIGHT: Rain continues with lows in the upper 30s to around 40.

TOMORROW: Rain showers around. Highs in the upper 40s to around 50.