Sticking with a sunny Sunday

Good morning! Sunday will remain nice and sunny, with a bump in high temps, to a range of the mid 80s for the beaches, closer to 90 for inland areas. Labor Day conditions will remain on the sunnier side, with hotter highs again, pushing all the way back to the lower 90s. Stray showers with a couple downpours here and there will be possible for the Pee Dee for Labor Day.

Isolated shower and storm chances will also be around as we look towards Tuesday too with summer feels settling their way back in. Midweek conditions remain very similar and seasonal, as humidity levels will be on the rise, slated to fall again towards next weekend.

TODAY: Abundance of sun with highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

TONIGHT: Good clearing with lows in the mid 60s to near 70.

LABOR DAY: Partly sunny and more humid with inland stray showers. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.