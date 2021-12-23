Sticking with another sunny trend

Good morning all, Christmas Eve Eve has arrived! We’re starting out this one clear and cold with most temps ranging widely in the 30s, with wind chills in the upper 20s. Be sure to bundle up early!

Once sunshine hits its stride this afternoon, highs will press their way towards the mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies will really work to hang tough all the way through Christmas weekend.

A warming trend will really settle in on Christmas Eve, with highs in the 60s, looking to push towards 70 in many spots on Christmas Day. We’re very much looking at Green Christmas! Overall highs look to remain above average as we get into Sunday, and the early goings of next week.

TODAY: Abundant sun with highs in the mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Clear & cold with lows widely ranging in the 30s.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mainly sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s.