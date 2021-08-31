Storm activity on the way tomorrow

The hot, humid weather will continue today. High pressure is hanging in there, keeping it dry and helping temperatures stay above normal. We will see a mixture of sunshine and some clouds into the afternoon with high temps back into the 90s.

A cold front will approach the Carolinas on Wednesday, with more clouds, showers, and thunderstorms. It will not be as hot, but still warm and humid with highs in the 80s. The front will move through early Thursday morning with a slight chance for an early stray shower, then we have slightly cooler and less humid weather that will last into the weekend. High temperatures will be in the 80s through Saturday, and night time lows dipping into the 60s, but with a good deal of sun. Warmer weather will return Sunday.

Today: Mostly sunny hot and humid. Highs 94 inland, 88-89 beaches.

Tonight: Warm and muggy as clouds increase. Lows in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Early breaks of sun to mostly cloudy skies with scattered storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.