A good Saturday morning my friends! We will be out of heat advisory status today, but it will still be hot and humid with highs around 90s to the mid-90s. Also, with high pressure easing further out of the region, isolated thunderstorms will be flaring up again.

Also with that change-up, a cold front will get closer to the area today. This will bring a better chance for isolated thunderstorms, and will knock our high temperatures into the low to mid 90s for the weekend. This typical hot & humid weather will continue to start next week with scattered t-storms popping up each day. High pressure will strengthen toward mid week, with lower rain chances and just slightly hotter temps.

Today: Partly sunny, hot and humid with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Tonight: Partly clear skies with a few stray storms. Lows in the upper-mid 70s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, hot & humid with some p.m. storms around.