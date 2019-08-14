Storm Chances Increase as We Remain Hot

Storm chances are increasing as we remain hot. Afternoon and evening storms will gradually die out as we go into the overnight. Mostly cloudy skies with a stray storm or two possible overnight. Lows will drop to the upper 70s along the coast and mid 70s inland. Mostly cloudy skies tomorrow and hot and humid once again. Highs will top out near 90 inland and mid to upper 80s at the beaches. The heat index will climb near 100-104, slightly cooler than Wednesday. A cold front will stall across the area tomorrow, increasing our rain chances. A few storms could be strong Thursday afternoon with the main threat being an isolated damaging wind gust, lots of lightning and small hail. The front will stick around keeping the storm chances higher through Friday. By the Weekend, weak high pressure will build in lowering the rain chances to just a typical afternoon/evening pop up storms as we heat back up slightly.
Tonight: mostly cloudy w/a few evening storms. Lows 74-76 inland, 77-78 beaches
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, hot and humid w/scat’d storms. Highs 89-90 inland, 86-87 beaches.