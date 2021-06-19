Storm chances on the way this weekend as moisture from Tropical Storm Claudette approaches

Happy Saturday my friends! Today we’re looking pretty good, but conditions will be hotter and more humid, with a couple afternoon stray storms possible for the Pee Dee. Look for highs to range from the mid-upper 80s for the beaches, with mid 90s slated for inland areas. Stay cool out there. Father’s Day Sunday comes with a switch, as moisture from now Tropical Storm Claudette inches closer to us, aiding to trigger isolated to scattered storms tomorrow afternoon.

With Claudette’s current track, we’re looking to get more organized rainfall Sunday night into Monday, as most highs remain in the 80s. Rainfall totals will widely range across the region once all is said and done. Some will end up getting closer to an inch of rain, while others can easily see closer to 3″. Isolated flash flooding can occur with a low isolated tornado risk as well. Everything of course is all very dependent on how this storm shakes out over the next 48 hours, not to mention the potential for more showers and storms into Tuesday. It will be a good start to the week to remain weather aware, and to keep the umbrella handy. Stay safe out there and keep with us for updates as we press forward.

TODAY: Partly sunny and humid with highs in the mid-upper 80s to mid 90s.

TONIGHT: Stray storm possible with lows in the lower to mid 70s.

FATHER’S DAY: Isolated to scattered showers and storms with average highs in the mid-upper 80s.